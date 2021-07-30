The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The Mets have largely treaded water for the better part of two months, going 22-23 over their past 45 games, but getting some pitching certainty in the near future should help. That begins tonight as the Mets kick off a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds (54-49). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in 2020) is set to take the mound tonight for his first start as a Met. Carrasco missed the first four months of the season recovering from a hamstring injury and his presence should be a big shot in the arm for the Mets’ rotation. The Reds will counter with righty Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50 ERA). Gray was lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, giving up eight runs in 3.1 innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

The Mets won two out of three against the Reds in Cincinnati last week.

This is the Reds’ first trip to Citi Field since the beginning of 2019 when they split a four-game series with the Mets in late April/early May.

Carrasco will be the 57th player the Mets have used in a game this season, the most they have used in a single year in franchise history.

Carrasco is 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against the Reds.

Gray is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, both of which came as a member of the New York Yankees.

Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off on Thursday. He will start at second base and bat second.

Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith have both homered against Gray in the past.

Joey Votto is 6 for 14 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI’s in his career against Carrasco.

Akeem Bostick was designated for assignment to make room for Carrasco on the active and 40-man rosters.

Nick Tropeano was designated for assignment to make room for Javier Baez on the 40-man roster while Sean Reid-Foley was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make a spot for Trevor Williams, who was optioned to AAA Syracuse.

