Going through life without enough pitching options can burn a team and the New York Mets (53-46) learned this lesson the hard way last night. The Mets were forced to sign Jerad Eickhoff off the street to start against the Atlanta Braves (50-51) and it went about as well as expected. Eickhoff was shelled for 10 runs in 3.1 innings of work as the Mets lost 12-5, allowing the Braves to claim two of the first three games in this series. The Mets will look to even things up as they play the Braves again tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill finally picked up his first major league win last Friday when he held the Toronto Blue Jays to two hits in six shutout innings of work. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (7-6, 4.46 ERA). Fried struggled against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, giving up four runs in five innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill has made two starts against the Braves this season, allowing five runs in 9.1 innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision of either contest.

Fried is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA in two starts against the Mets this year.

J.D. Davis is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will bat cleanup and start at third base.

Dominic Smith will get the day off with the lefty Fried on the mound. Kevin Pillar will start in left field and bat eighth.

Eickhoff has been designated for assignment for the third time this season. Right-hander Akeem Bostick has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to provide a fresh arm for the Mets’ bullpen.

Freddie Freeman is 3 for 5 against Megill while Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer against him in Atlanta in late June.

Jeff McNeil (6 for 17, 3 HR, 3 RBI), Jonathan Villar (3 for 8, 2 2B) and Pillar (3 for 10, 2 2B) have done well against Fried in the past.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/28/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets