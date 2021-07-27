The 11th doubleheader of the season for the New York Mets (53-45) resulted in yet another split. The Atlanta Braves (49-51) scored just two runs in the opening win while the Mets needed only one to secure dueling shutout victories. The Mets will look to pick up another win as they continue their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.96 ERA) has re-signed with the Mets and is slated to start tonight. Eickhoff’s last start came on July 19, when he allowed seven runs (although just two were earned thanks to a litany of fielding errors) in 3.2 innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets ended up bailing Eickhoff out of a loss by rallying for a wild 15-11 win in 11 innings. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.65 ERA). Morton picked up his ninth win of the year last Thursday by holding the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs in six innings of work.

Eickhoff’s first start of the season came against the Braves on June 21 when he tossed four shutout innings against them but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 1-0.

Morton is 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts against the Mets this season.

RHP Roel Ramirez was designated for assignment to make room for Eickhoff on the 40-man roster while Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Eickhoff on the active roster.

J.D. Davis will get the night off. Jonathan Villar will start at third base and bat sixth.

Dominic Smith (3 for 9, HR, 2 RBI), Villar (3 for 11, HR, RBI) and Michael Conforto (2 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Morton in the past.

