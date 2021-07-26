The New York Mets (52-44) have stabilized after a rough seven-game stretch against the Pittsburgh Pirates by winning consecutive series against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays. Those victories are important for the Mets, who will be looking to make a splash prior to the trade deadline to put away the National League East. The next two weeks also offer critical division matchups for the Mets beginning today with a massive five-game series against the Atlanta Braves (48-50). The series begins with a doubleheader this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 p.m. for Game 1. The nightcap will not begin any earlier than 8:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-8, 2.59 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Stroman rebounded nicely from a rough stretch of starts against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday, allowing one hit over eight shutout innings to pick up his seventh win of the year. The Braves will counter with young righty Kyle Muller (1-3, 3.20 ERA). Muller’s last start came against the San Diego Padres in a doubleheader last Wednesday when he allowed a run in four innings of work to suffer a tough-luck loss.

Righty Bryse Wilson (2-2, 5.34 ERA) has been recalled from AAA Gwinnett to start Game 2 as the 27th man in today’s doubleheader for the Braves. Wilson’s last big league appearance came on May 22 when he allowed one run in 6.2 innings of work to pick up his second win of the season. The Mets have not announced a Game 2 starter yet but lefty Anthony Banda (1-0, 11.57 ERA) has been mentioned as a potential candidate to lead off a bullpen day.

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Today’s second game is a makeup of a rainout from May 30.

Each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the Mets’ eleventh doubleheader of the season. They are 12-8 in seven-inning games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their ten doubleheaders to date.

This is the sixth doubleheader of the season for the Braves, who are 4-5 in seven-inning games so far (pending the completion of a suspended game with San Diego later in the season).

Stroman has made one start against the Braves this season, tossing a scoreless inning back on June 22 before leaving the game early with a hip injury.

Muller started against the Mets at Citi Field on June 21, allowing one run in four innings of work to suffer his first loss of the year.

Wilson has never faced the Mets before.

Banda has never faced the Braves in his career.

Brandon Nimmo, James McCann and Jeff McNeil will sit in Game 1. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat sixth, Tomas Nido will catch and bat seventh while Luis Guillorme mans second base and will hit eighth.

Ozzie Albies (4 for 10), Joc Pederson (2 for 6, 2 2B), Kevan Smith (2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI), Dansby Swanson (4 for 8) and Stephen Vogt (4 for 9, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Stroman in small sample sizes.

