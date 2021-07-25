Saturday night didn’t go well for the New York Mets (51-44), who experienced the full might of the young sluggers for the Toronto Blue Jays (49-45), who exploded for a 10-3 win. Five different Blue Jays slugged homers in the victory, which allowed Toronto to even the weekend set at one game apiece. Both sides will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA) is set to make his Mets’ debut this afternoon after being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Hill’s last start came a week ago for Tampa Bay as he gave up four runs in three innings against the Atlanta Braves but was bailed out of a loss when the Rays rallied for a 7-5 win. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Ross Stripling (3-6, 5.04 ERA). Stripling was hammered by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, giving up six runs in 0.1 of an inning to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Hill is the 55th different player that the Mets have used so far this season.

Hill has faced the Blue Jays once this season, giving up three runs in five innings to suffer a loss back on July 11.

Stripling has a 6.75 ERA in two career relief appearances against the Mets.

Jeff McNeil (left leg fatigue) is still out of the Mets’ lineup. Luis Guillorme will start again at second base and bat eighth.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the night off yesterday. He will start in right field and bat second.

This is the final game of the season series between the Mets and Blue Jays. Whoever wins today will secure a series victory.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/25/21 Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays at New York Mets