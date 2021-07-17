The New York Mets (47-41) didn’t return from the All-Star Break with much success last night. The offense went 0-12 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-56) as the Mets also lost Francisco Lindor to an oblique injury. The good news is that it was just one game and the Mets can get back in the win column as they continue their series with the Pirates tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PNC Park.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill’s last start came against the Pirates last Saturday as he gave up one run in 3.2 innings of work in a game the Mets went on to win 4-2. Pittsburgh will counter with righty Wil Crowe (1-5, 6.05 ERA). Crowe’s last start came on July 7 as he gave up two runs in 4.2 innings of work against the Atlanta Braves but was not a factor in the decision. The Pirates ended up losing that game 14-3 as their bullpen imploded.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Crowe has never faced the Mets before.

Lindor has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique. Travis Blankenhorn has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Lindor’s place on the active roster.

The Mets have shuffled their lineup a bit in wake of Lindor’s injury. Pete Alonso has moved up to the two-hole while Jeff McNeil bats third, dropping Dominic Smith down to fifth.

J.D. Davis is back in the Mets’ starting lineup for the first time since May 2. He will start at third base and bat cleanup.

Luis Guillorme will get the first crack at shortstop with Lindor out and will bat eighth.

Jonathan Villar is 2 for 2 in his career against Crowe, the only Met to ever face him before.

