After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the All-Star Game is back in Major League Baseball. The 91st edition of the Midsummer Classic will be played at Coors Field after the game was moved from the originally scheduled venue of Truist Field due to the passage of a controversial voting law in Georgia. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on FOX.

Right-hander Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) of the Los Angeles Angels will start for the American League on the mound. Ohtani has made headlines across baseball throughout the season due to his prowess on the mound and at the plate, making him the marquee attraction of the All-Star Game. Right-hander Max Scherzer (7-4, 2.66 ERA) of the Washington Nationals will start for the National League. NL Manager Dave Roberts said the choice was made in deference to Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez, who missed out on his chance to manage an All-Star Game last year when the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The AL and NL lineups are stacked pic.twitter.com/qxNpeiKd5d — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 12, 2021

The American League leads the all-time series in the All-Star Game 45-43-2.

The American League has won the last seven All-Star Games, including a 4-3 win in Cleveland on July 9, 2019.

Scherzer is starting for the fourth time, joining Hall of Famers Don Drysdale, Lefty Gomez, Robin Roberts (all of whom started five All-Star Games), Jim Palmer and Randy Johnson in that exclusive club.

Ohtani will start at both DH, leading off for the AL, and on the mound in his first All-Star Game.

The last time the All-Star Game was held at Coors Field was back in 1998. The AL won 13-8 with Roberto Alomar taking home MVP honors.

The New York Mets will be represented by two All-Stars: Jacob deGrom, who opted not to attend the festivities to rest for the second half, and Taijuan Walker. It is unclear if Walker will be available to pitch in the game.

