Every now and then there are nights in a 162 game season that will be buried quickly in the minds of fans. The New York Mets (41-35) had one of those last night, getting buried early in a 20-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves (38-41). The most notable development of the night was that David Peterson left the contest early with soreness in his right side although he wasn’t pitching particularly well before that. The Mets have now split the first two games of their series with the Braves and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.69 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom is coming off of his worst start of the season, allowing just two runs in six innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday, but he wasn’t a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 4-3. The Braves will counter with righty Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.42 ERA). Anderson turned in a quality start against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when the Braves scored just one run in support of him.

deGrom faced the Braves at Citi Field on June 21, allowing one hit over five shutout innings to pick up his seventh win of the year.

Anderson is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

After getting the day off yesterday Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith are back in the Mets’ starting lineup. McNeil will bat leadoff and start at second base while Smith returns to left field and hits fifth.

Ronald Acuna Jr (8 for 27, 2B, 2 RBI) and Freddie Freeman (15 for 60, 2 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI) have done well against deGrom in the past.

James McCann is 3 for 5 with a double and a home run against Anderson.

The Mets have won deGrom’s last eight starts and haven’t lost a game he pitched since April 28.

Weather could be a factor tonight since the forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain.

