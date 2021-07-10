The New York Mets (46-38) finally saw their bats break out last night. A ten-run sixth inning helped the Mets blow out the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) 13-4 to start their final series of the first half on a good note. The win also helped the Mets improve to eight games above .500 and officially guaranteed they will reach the All-Star Break in first place. The Mets will look to pad their lead as they play a doubleheader with the Pirates today. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 won’t start any earlier than 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Stroman struggled mightily against the New York Yankees on Sunday, giving up five runs (three earned) in five innings but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets’ offense exploded late in a 10-5 win. The Pirates will counter with lefty Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.39 ERA). Anderson dominated the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, allowing only three hits over seven shutout innings to pick up his fourth win of the year.

Game 2 will see the Mets send rookie righty Tylor Megill (0-0, 3.77 ERA) to the hill. Megill pitched well against the Brewers on Monday, allowing one run in five innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up rallying late to pick up a 4-2 win. Pittsburgh will counter with another rookie righty in Max Kranick (1-0, 0.00 ERA). Kranick made his big-league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 27, tossing five perfect innings to pick up his first career victory.

Pre-Game Notes:

Today’s second game is a makeup of Thursday night’s rainout.

Each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the Mets’ tenth doubleheader of the season. They are 11-7 in seven-inning games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their eight doubleheaders to date.

This is the third doubleheader of the season for the Pirates, who are 3-1 in seven-inning games to date.

Stroman is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA in three career appearances, including two starts, against the Pirates.

Anderson is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

Neither team has faced the opposing starter in Game 2.

Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil will sit in Game 1 with the lefty Anderson on the mound. Kevin Pillar will start in right field and bat fifth while Jose Peraza plays second base and hits seventh.

The Mets have recalled righty Geoff Hartlieb, who they claimed off waivers from the Pirates yesterday, from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 27th man in today’s doubleheader.

Bryan Reynolds (3 for 3, 2B), Michael Perez (2 for 3, 2B), Ben Gamel (4 for 8, 2B, RBI) and Adam Frazier (3 for 7, RBI) have done well against Stroman in the past.

Conforto (2 for 3, 2B), Brandon Nimmo (2 for 3, HR, RBI) and Jonathan Villar (2 for 6, 2B, RBI) have done well in a small sample size against Anderson.

