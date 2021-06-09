A rough outing for David Peterson doomed the New York Mets (29-24) last night. Peterson couldn’t get out of the third inning as the Mets fell to the Baltimore Orioles (22-38) 10-3 in a blowout loss. The Mets will now look to wrap up their nine-game road trip by securing a series split with the Orioles tonight. First pitch for the contest is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (4-2, 2.17 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Walker is coming off a rare tough start last Thursday when he gave up four runs (three earned) in five innings to lose to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Orioles will counter with former Met Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.62 ERA), who be making his second start of the season against his old team. Harvey had his best start in weeks against the Minnesota Twins last Wednesday, giving up one run in three innings of work in a game the Orioles went on to win 6-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Walker and Harvey squared off at Citi Field back on May 12. Harvey gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings to suffer the loss while Walker pitched seven innings of one-run ball to earn his third win of the year.

Dominic Smith will serve as the Mets’ designated hitter tonight and bat cleanup. Kevin Pillar, Mason Williams and Billy McKinney will line up left to right in the outfield.

Trey Mancini (2 for 3, 2B) and Anthony Santander (2 for 3) have small sample size success against Walker.

Jonathan Villar and Francisco Lindor have both homered against Harvey in the past.

This will be the final game of the season between the Mets and Orioles. The Mets have won two of the first three meetings and can secure the season series with a win tonight.

This is the final game of the Mets’ nine-game road trip. The Mets have gone 4-4 over the first eight.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/9/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles