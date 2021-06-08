The New York Mets (29-23) are back from the West Coast after a successful 4-3 swing against Arizona and San Diego. Last weekend’s four-game split with the Padres was particularly impressive for the Mets, who took the final two games of the series while still missing half of their starting lineup. The Mets will look to wrap up their nine-game road trip on a good note as they begin a two-game series with the Baltimore Orioles (21-38) tonight. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-4, 5.89 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson got blasted in his last start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five runs in one third of an inning last Wednesday, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied to win a wild 7-6 game. The Orioles will counter with lefty Bruce Zimmermann (3-3, 4.96 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Zimmermann picked up his third win of the season last Tuesday, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings to defeat the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets swept the Orioles in a two-game series at Citi Field last month.

The Mets split a pair of games with Baltimore at Camden Yards last September in their last trip to Oriole Park.

Peterson faced the Orioles last September, tossing four scoreless innings of relief to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Zimmermann has never faced the Mets before.

Jonathan Villar is back in the Mets’ lineup for the first time since last Wednesday. He will bat leadoff and start at third base.

Pete Alonso will serve as the Mets’ designated hitter today and bat cleanup. This opens first base for James McCann, who will bat third.

Cedric Mullins is coming off a strong weekend for the Orioles where he went 9 for 12 with a double, three home runs, four RBI’s and five runs scored against the Cleveland Indians.

