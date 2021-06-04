This weekend’s series at Petco Park is a huge test for the New York Mets (27-22) and they are already in a hole after dropping the opener to the San Diego Padres (35-23) last night. The Mets fell behind 4-0 and rallied to score three runs before Kevin Pillar grounded into a game-ending double play to seal the Padres’ victory. The two teams are set to continue their four-game weekend set tonight with first pitch for today’s game scheduled for 10:10 p.m.

The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 6.56 ERA) to the mound tonight in a matchup against his former team. Lucchesi worked into and out of trouble in his last start, giving up a run in 3.2 innings against the Colorado Rockies last Thursday. The Mets wound up winning that game 4-2. The Padres will counter with lefty Blake Snell (1-2, 5.55 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws on the mound. Snell got lit up by the Houston Astros on Sunday, giving up seven runs in three innings to suffer his second loss of the year.

Lucchesi spent the first three years of his career in San Diego, going 18-20 with a 4.21 ERA in 59 appearances (including 58 starts), before getting traded to the Mets in a three-team deal that netted the Padres Joe Musgrove (who threw the franchise’s first no-hitter earlier this year) from Pittsburgh.

Snell is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

Dominic Smith will get the day off with a lefty on the mound in Snell. Kevin Pillar will slide over to left field and bat leadoff.

Pete Alonso is back in the lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will bat third and start at first base.

Jonathan Villar (hamstring) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Brandon Drury will start again at third base and bat fifth.

Manny Machado has a homer in two career at-bats against Lucchesi.

Pillar (7 for 16, 2 2B, RBI), Alonso (1 for 1, HR, RBI) and James McCann (3 for 9, HR, RBI) have fared well against Snell in the past.

