The New York Mets (40-33) have played a lot of baseball lately and have managed to maintain their lead in the National League East. A 4-4 week has kept the Mets on top of the standings as they begin their final road trip of the first half, a seven-game swing through three cities that begins tonight with a makeup game against the Washington Nationals (37-38). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Eickhoff made his Mets’ debut last Monday, tossing four scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 1-0. The Nationals will be going with a bullpen day after Erick Fedde landed on the injured list over the weekend. Righty Paolo Espino (1-2, 2.35 ERA) will function as their opener. Espino last pitched on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief against the Miami Marlins in a game that the Nationals lost 11-2.

The Mets are 3-4 against the Nationals so far this season and dropped 3 out of 4 against Washington at Nationals Park when these teams last met earlier this month.

Today’s game is a makeup of a contest originally scheduled for April 3 that was postponed due to COVID issues for the Nationals.

Eickhoff is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.

Espino has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing two scoreless innings of relief in 2020.

After getting the day off yesterday Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Smith will bat third and start in left field.

Michael Conforto will get the day off today. Billy McKinney will start in right field and bat sixth.

Marcus Stroman has been placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for a few days after the death of his grandmother. Sean Reid-Foley has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Stroman’s spot on the active roster.

Kyle Schwarber (3 for 8, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Alex Avila (3 for 6, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Eickhoff in the past.

