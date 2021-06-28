The New York Mets (40-33) have played a lot of baseball lately and have managed to maintain their lead in the National League East. A 4-4 week has kept the Mets on top of the standings as they begin their final road trip of the first half, a seven-game swing through three cities that begins tonight with a makeup game against the Washington Nationals (37-38). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.
Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Eickhoff made his Mets’ debut last Monday, tossing four scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 1-0. The Nationals will be going with a bullpen day after Erick Fedde landed on the injured list over the weekend. Righty Paolo Espino (1-2, 2.35 ERA) will function as their opener. Espino last pitched on Friday, giving up two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief against the Miami Marlins in a game that the Nationals lost 11-2.
Here’s tonight’s lineup. #LGM pic.twitter.com/kH9ge0ppi6
— New York Mets (@Mets) June 28, 2021
- The Mets are 3-4 against the Nationals so far this season and dropped 3 out of 4 against Washington at Nationals Park when these teams last met earlier this month.
- Today’s game is a makeup of a contest originally scheduled for April 3 that was postponed due to COVID issues for the Nationals.
- Eickhoff is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals.
- Espino has made one career appearance against the Mets, tossing two scoreless innings of relief in 2020.
- After getting the day off yesterday Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ starting lineup. Smith will bat third and start in left field.
- Michael Conforto will get the day off today. Billy McKinney will start in right field and bat sixth.
- Marcus Stroman has been placed on the bereavement list and will be away from the team for a few days after the death of his grandmother. Sean Reid-Foley has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Stroman’s spot on the active roster.
- Kyle Schwarber (3 for 8, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Alex Avila (3 for 6, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have done well against Eickhoff in the past.
