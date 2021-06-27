The offense hasn’t always been productive for the New York Mets (40-32) but it has been clutch. The Mets haven’t scored a ton of runs lately but they have come through in big moments, scoring a pair of walk-off wins in their series against the Philadelphia Phillies (35-39), including yesterday’s game-winning sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Conforto. The victory guaranteed at least a series split for the Mets, who will look to secure the series victory as they wrap up their eight-game homestand today by winning the rubber game against the Phillies. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.32 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Stroman lasted just over one inning in his last start after leaving early due to a hip injury in a game that the Mets ended up losing 3-0. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (5-4, 2.36 ERA). Wheeler is coming off of his worst start of the season, giving up three runs in three innings of work to suffer his fourth loss of the season.

Stroman is 2-1 with a 0.53 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this season.

Wheeler is 0-1 with a 4.73 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting yesterday off. He will bat leadoff and start at second base.

Dominic Smith will get the day off today. Billy McKinney will start in left field and bat sixth.

Bryce Harper is out of the Phillies’ starting lineup after getting hit in the shin by a pitch from Jacob deGrom yesterday. Travis Jankowski will start in right field and bat fifth.

J.T. Realmuto is 5 for 10 with an RBI against Stroman.

Smith is 8 for 16 with a double and two RBI’s against Wheeler.

This is the final game of the Mets’ eight-game homestand. They are 4-3 over the first seven games.

