The third doubleheader in the span of a week went the same as the previous two did for the New York Mets (39-32). The end result was a split, with both the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies (35-38) picking up a 2-1 victory. The Mets dropped the nightcap so they will look to get back on track and pick up another win against the Phillies this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (7-2, 0.50 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom had a strong start against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, allowing one hit over five shutout innings to pick up his seventh win of the season. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA). Eflin was hammered by the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving up seven runs (six earned) in five innings to suffer his sixth loss of the season.

deGrom faced the Phillies at Citizen’s Bank Park on Opening Day, allowing only three hits over six shutout innings, but was stuck with a no-decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead in a 5-3 loss.

Eflin faced the Mets in Philadelphia on May 2, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision in a game the Mets ended up winning 8-7.

Jeff McNeil will get the day off after playing in both ends of the doubleheader yesterday. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh.

Bryce Harper is 11 for 39 with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI’s against deGrom.

Michael Conforto (10 for 29, 2 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI), McNeil (6 for 22, 2 2B, 3B, RBI), Kevin Pillar (5 for 9, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Dominic Smith (4 for 12, 3 2B) have good numbers against Eflin.

