Thursday was a much-needed day off for the New York Mets (38-31), who have been playing a lot of baseball lately. The Mets are in the middle of a stretch where they are scheduled to play 33 games in 31 days, including three doubleheaders, to make up for four of the postponements earlier in their schedule. The final doubleheader of the stretch, which will be the Mets’ third in a week, will come today against the Philadelphia Phillies (34-37). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 will start no earlier than 7:40 p.m.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.42 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets in Game 1. Walker struggled against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, giving up four runs in 6.1 innings to suffer his third loss of the season. The Phillies will counter with righty Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.22 ERA). Nola was lit up by the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, giving up six runs in 2.1 innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss when the Phillies’ offense exploded for 13 runs in a 13-6 win.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-5, 5.31 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets in the nightcap. Peterson pitched well against the Nationals last Saturday, allowing one run in 4.2 innings of work, but was pulled before he could qualify for the win. The Mets ended up winning that game 5-1. The Phillies will turn to lefty Matt Moore (0-1, 7.36 ERA) in Game 2 to complete the matchup of southpaws. Moore last pitched in the majors on May 20, giving up two runs in two innings of relief.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 6-3 against the Phillies so far this season and won two out of three in Philadelphia the last time these teams met in early May.

The Mets won all three meetings against the Phillies at Citi Field back in April.

Today’s first game is a makeup from a rainout on April 15.

Each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the Mets’ seventh doubleheader of the season. They are 8-4 in seven-inning games this season and have secured at least a split in each of their doubleheaders so far in 2021.

This is only the second doubleheader of the season for the Phillies. They were swept in a twin bill by the Mets at Citi Field on April 13.

Walker is 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

Nola is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2021.

Moore faced the Mets on April 5 in Philadelphia, giving up two runs in 3.1 innings of work, and was not a factor in the decision.

Peterson is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA in three starts against the Phillies this year.

Sean Reid-Foley has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

Alec Bohm (4 for 6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Ronald Torreyes (3 for 3, 2 2B, RBI) have fared well against Walker before.

Pete Alonso (7 for 25, 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI), Jeff McNeil (7 for 25, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Dominic Smith (9 for 32, 6 2B, HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Nola.

Bryce Harper (4 for 9, 2B) and Rhys Hoskins (6 for 10, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI) have had success against Peterson in the past.

Francisco Lindor is 8 for 14 with a homer and three RBI’s against Moore.

