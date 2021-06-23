It may seem hard to believe, but Marcus Stroman’s departure after just one inning with a hip injury wasn’t the biggest issue for the New York Mets (37-31) last night. That proved again to be the offense, which contributed just two hits in a 3-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves (35-37), marking the fourth time in a week that the Mets have been shut out. The Mets will look to get their bats going as they look to secure a series split against the Braves tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (2-1, 3.35 ERA in 8 minor league starts) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill will be making his major league debut and filling the rotation spot of Joey Lucchesi, who will be undergoing Tommy John surgery and is out for the remainder of the season. The Braves will counter with young righty Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA), who will be filling in for Max Fried, who landed on the injured list this week with a blister on his index finger. Wright’s last big league appearance came on April 16 when he gave up two runs in 4.1 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Wright is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in four career appearances, including three starts, against the Mets.

The Mets have activated outfielder Michael Conforto (hamstring) from the injured list. Catcher Tomas Nido was placed on the 10-day IL with a bruised right hand to make room for Conforto on the active roster.

Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup for the first time since May 16, batting third and starting in right field.

Pete Alonso is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out last night. He will start at first base and bat cleanup.

The Mets have purchased the contract of starting pitcher Corey Oswalt from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Relief pitcher Sean Reid-Foley was sent down to AAA Syracuse to make room for Oswalt on the active roster and Robert Gsellman was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Oswalt on the 40-man roster.

The Mets have demoted Yennsy Diaz to AAA Syracuse to make room for Megill on the active roster. Lucchesi was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Megill on the 40-man roster.

Jeff McNeil (4 for 7, 2 2B, 2 RBI) and Dominic Smith (3 for 6, HR, RBI) have done well against Wright in the past.

