The New York Mets (37-30) have now gotten through a trying portion of their schedule with two doubleheaders in the span of five days. Both resulted in splits, which is about all you could hope for given the Mets’ sudden rash of pitching injuries. The Mets will get back to playing just one game a day tonight as they continue their series with the Atlanta Braves (34-37). First pitch for the third game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well against the Chicago Cubs last Thursday, allowing two runs in seven innings of work, but was stuck with a tough loss when the Mets were shut out in a 2-0 defeat. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.03 ERA). Morton dominated the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, allowing just three hits over 7.2 shutout innings to pick up his sixth win of the year.

Stroman is 4-0 with a 1.88 ERA in four career starts against the Braves.

Morton is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 career appearances (including 9 starts) against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2017.

The Mets have recalled catcher Patrick Mazeika from AAA Syracuse. Brandon Drury was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Mazeika on the active roster.

The Mets have claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and assigned him to AAA Syracuse.

Pete Alonso will get the night off. Dominic Smith will start at first base and bat cleanup.

Jonathan Villar (calf) is out of the Mets’ lineup today. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat seventh.

Ozzie Albies (4 for 9) and Dansby Swanson (4 for 8) have good numbers against Stroman.

Dominic Smith is 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI’s against Morton.

