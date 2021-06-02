Everything looked to be coming up aces for the New York Mets (26-21) early in Arizona last night. The Mets built a 4-0 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-36) before a dugout clearing verbal altercation woke up Arizona, which stormed back to stun the Mets 6-5 in extra innings with the assistance of a questionable foul line call on Josh Reddick’s game-winning hit in the 10th inning. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-4, 4.91 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Peterson last started on May 24, giving up three runs in six innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies, and has had his scheduled day pushed back three separate times due to last weekend’s rainouts. Veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner (4-5, 5.15 ERA) will take the mound for Arizona to complete the matchup of southpaws. Bumgarner was hammered by the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday, giving up seven runs (six earned) in four innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Live Stream: YouTube

Radio: WCBS

Today’s game will not be televised but can be seen on YouTube as MLB picked up the game for an exclusive broadcast.

Peterson has never faced the Diamondbacks before.

Bumgarner is 6-0 with a 1.86 ERA in nine career regular-season starts against the Mets, who he has not faced since he was a member of the San Francisco Giants in 2019.

With the lefty Bumgarner on the mound, left-handed hitting outfielders Billy McKinney and Mason Williams will sit today. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat fifth while Brandon Drury plays right field and will hit seventh.

Jose Peraza (4 for 9, 2 2B, HR, RBI), Jonathan Villar (3 for 5, 2B, HR, RBI), Drury (6 for 22, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Pete Alonso (2 for 6, HR, RBI) have fared well against Bumgarner in the past.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Diamondbacks. The Mets have won the season series by going 4-1 over the first five meetings.

The Mets can pick up their first series win in Arizona since 2014 with a win this afternoon.

