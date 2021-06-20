The New York Mets (36-28) managed to split a doubleheader yesterday, winning the opener 5-1 before falling 6-2 in the nightcap against the Washington Nationals (32-36). Aside from Francisco Lindor, who homered twice and accounted for all five runs in the opener, the Mets’ offense continued to scuffle as they have now dropped three of their last four games, including two of the first three in this series. This problem is something the Mets will look to fix as they secure a series split against the Nationals this afternoon. First pitch for the Father’s Day matinee is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (6-2, 2.12 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker was brilliant in his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings to beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday to pick up his sixth win of the season. The Mets will undoubtedly be looking for serious length out of Walker today after their bullpen has had to work hard in each of the past two days. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (4-5, 5.60 ERA). Corbin dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, allowing one run in 8.1 innings of work to pick up his fourth victory of the 2021 campaign.

Walker faced the Nationals in New York back on April 25, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his first win of the year.

Corbin was the opposing pitcher in that game, giving up four runs in four innings to suffer his third loss of the season.

Dominic Smith will get the day off with the lefty Corbin on the mound. Brandon Drury will start in left field and bat fifth.

Jonathan Villar will get a day off. Jose Peraza will start at third base and bat leadoff.

Alex Avila is 4 for 7 with two home runs and six RBI’s against Walker.

Pete Alonso (7 for 24, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI’s), Peraza (7 for 14) and Villar (10 for 21, 3 2B, RBI) have good numbers against Corbin.

