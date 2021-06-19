Offense has been a major issue for the New York Mets (35-27) over the past two games. The Mets were shut out again last night, losing 1-0 in walk-off fashion to the Washington Nationals (31-35) and have not scored a run in 21 innings dating back to Wednesday. The good news is that the Mets have two chances to break that drought today as they continue their weekend set with the Nationals in a day/night doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 at Nationals Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with Game 2 slated for 6:05 p.m.

Left-hander David Peterson (2-5, 5.60 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Peterson bounced back nicely against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, tossing six shutout innings to pick up his second win of the season. The Nationals will counter with righty Joe Ross (3-6, 4.19 ERA). Ross was dominant against the San Francisco Giants last Sunday, allowing five hits over eight shutout innings to pick up his third win of the year.

Game 2 will see Washington send veteran southpaw Jon Lester (0-2, 4.09 ERA) to the bump. Lester pitched well against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, giving up two runs in 5.1 innings, but was not a factor in the decision. The Nationals ended up winning the game 3-2. The Mets have yet to announce a Game 2 starter, likely due to the uncertainty over how much length Peterson will give them in the opener.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX (Game 1), SNY (Game 2)

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup (Game 1):

Pre-Game Notes:

Despite being played as two separate games, each contest of the doubleheader is scheduled for seven innings as part of the 2021 health and safety rules.

This is the Mets’ fifth doubleheader of the season. They are 6-2 in seven-inning games and have secured at least a split in each one of their twin bills this season.

This is the third doubleheader of the season for the Nationals, who are 1-5 in doubleheader games.

Today’s second game is a makeup of the Opening Day postponement from April 1 due to Washington’s COVID outbreak.

Albert Almora Jr will be activated prior to the second game of the doubleheader.

Yennsy Diaz has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to serve as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader.

Peterson went 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA against the Nationals in 2020.

Ross faced the Mets at Citi Field on April 24, allowing one run in six innings to pick up his second win of the season.

Lester is 7-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

Francisco Lindor is 3 for 6 with a double, a home run and an RBI against Ross.

Lindor (4 for 13, HR, RBI), James McCann (6 for 13, 2B, 2 HR, 2 RBI) and Jose Peraza (12 for 34, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI) have good numbers against Lester.

View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/19/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Doubleheader Edition