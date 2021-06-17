Despite another injury scare from Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets (35-25) found a way to win last night. deGrom lasted just three innings against the Chicago Cubs (38-30) but the Mets still managed to pull out a 6-3 win on the strength of strong relief pitching. The Mets have now won the first three games of this series and will look to complete a four-game sweep of the Cubs tonight. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (6-4, 2.33 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Stroman was brilliant against the San Diego Padres last Saturday, allowing one run in 6.1 innings to pick up his sixth win of the season. The Cubs will counter with righty Kyle Hendricks (8-4, 4.46 ERA). Hendricks also picked up a win last Saturday, allowing two runs in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals to pick up his sixth consecutive victory.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Stroman is 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks is 3-0 with a 2.62 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

James McCann is back behind the plate after getting last night off and will bat fifth.

Jose Peraza will get a start at second base tonight and bat eighth.

Jake Marisnick (3 for 6, 2B, RBI) and Javier Baez (2 for 6, 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have had success against Stroman before.

McCann (3 for 7, RBI), Brandon Drury (2 for 3, 2B, RBI), Billy McKinney (1 for 3, HR, RBI) and Peraza (6 for 19, 2B) have fared well against Hendricks in the past.

This is the final game of the regular season between the Mets and Cubs. The two teams have split the first six meetings 3-3 so tonight’s game will secure the season series.

This is the final game of the Mets’ seven-game homestand. The Mets have gone 5-1 over the first six contests.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/17/21 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets