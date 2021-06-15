After struggling in his past two starts, David Peterson delivered an absolute gem for the New York Mets (33-25) last night. Peterson tossed six scoreless innings to help the Mets top the Chicago Cubs (38-28) 5-2 to pick up their 12th win in their last 17 games. The Mets will look to record a second straight win over the Cubs as the two teams continue their series tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.07 ERA) is set to take the mound today. Walker picked up a win in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles last Wednesday. The Cubs will counter with righty Alec Mills (2-0, 6.08 ERA). Mills’ last appearance came last Tuesday when he allowed one run in an inning of work against the San Diego Padres.

Walker faced the Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 20, allowing three runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Mills faced the Mets in Chicago on April 21, allowing one hit in three scoreless innings of relief to pick up his first win of the year.

Joc Pederson is 7 for 17 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI’s in his career against Walker.

