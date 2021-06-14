The New York Mets (32-25) had a successful weekend come to a disappointing end when they failed to complete a sweep of the San Diego Padres yesterday. Manager Luis Rojas was boxed into a corner entering the contest with only two healthy bench players and four key relievers unavailable, leading to some questionable decision-making in a loss to San Diego. The good news for the Mets is that they have a chance to bounce right back tonight as they begin a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs (38-27). First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-5, 6.32 ERA) will look to get back on track for the Mets tonight. Peterson continued a run of rough outings in Baltimore last Tuesday, giving up four runs in 2.2 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the year. The Cubs will counter with veteran righty Jake Arrieta (5-6, 4.97 ERA). Arrieta pitched well against the Padres last Wednesday, allowing one run in five innings, but was not a factor in the decision of a game that Chicago went on to win 3-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Cubs swept the Mets in a three-game series at Wrigley Field back in April.

This is the first time that the Cubs have been to Citi Field since August of 2019 when they swept a three-game series to deal the surging Mets a critical blow in the Wild Card race.

The Mets have lost seven straight games to the Cubs dating back to June of 2019.

The Cubs have won seven straight games at Citi Field dating back to 2017.

Peterson faced the Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 21, giving up six runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings to suffer his second loss of the year.

Arrieta squared off with the Mets in Chicago on April 20, allowing one run in five innings to earn his third win of the season.

Jonathan Villar is back in the lineup after missing yesterday’s game due to a personal matter. He will start at third base and bat leadoff.

Billy McKinney is back in the Mets’ lineup after missing the past two games with a sore knee. He will start in right field and bat fifth.

Villar (5 for 14, 2B), Dominic Smith (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Kevin Pillar (6 for 15, 2 2B, RBI) have fared well against Arrieta in the past.

View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/14/21 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets