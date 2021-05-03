Last night was an absolutely wild game for the New York Mets (11-11), who had to hang on until the last out to outlast the Philadelphia Phillies in an 8-7 thriller. The Mets scored a key series victory to get back to .500 on the year and will look to keep building positive momentum as they begin a four-game series tonight against the St. Louis Cardinals (16-12). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

2020 was a trying year for the Cardinals, who had to deal with a massive COVID outbreak that stopped their season for nearly two weeks, but they still managed to go 30-28 to finish in second place in the National League Central, three games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs. Even though St. Louis lost in the Wild Card round, the Cardinals pulled off one of the steals of the offseason when they acquired All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, as well as $50 million of salary contributions from Colorado, for lefty Austin Gomber and four average prospects. Arenado’s arrival made St. Louis the presumed favorites in the National League Central and a good test for the Mets this week.

The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound today. Lucchesi last pitched for the Mets on April 22, giving up three runs in three innings to lose to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals will counter with veteran righty Adam Wainwright (0-3, 4.08 ERA). Wainwright suffered a rare complete game loss last Monday, giving up two runs in nine innings to fall to the Phillies in a 2-1 game.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Cardinals last met in 2019, with St. Louis winning the season series 5-2.

The Mets haven’t been to Busch Stadium since April of 2019 when the Cardinals won two out of three.

Lucchesi has faced the Cardinals once in his career, giving up two runs in 5.1 innings of work as a member of the San Diego Padres back in 2019.

Wainwright is 5-6 with a 4.72 ERA in 14 career appearances, including 12 starts, against the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is out of the Mets’ lineup again as he deals with a finger injury. Kevin Pillar, fresh off of his home run last night, will start again in center field and bat sixth.

James McCann will get the night off. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.

Daniel Zamora was sent down to the alternate site to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster.

J.D. Davis (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday. Reliever Trevor Hildenberger has been recalled from the alternate site to take Davis’ place on the active roster.

Arenado (7 for 20, 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI) and Paul Goldschmidt (7 for 15, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Lucchesi.

