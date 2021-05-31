The wicked weekend weather was a blessing and a curse for the New York Mets (25-20), who got to play only one of three scheduled games with the Atlanta Braves. While the opportunity to play just once was unfortunate, the Mets did score a win on Saturday night and will have the opportunity to play the two rescheduled games with a healthier roster. The Mets are getting more whole by the day and are slated to welcome back several key players tonight as they begin a nine-game road trip with the first of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-35) tonight. First pitch for today’s late-night Memorial Day game is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. deGrom pitched well in his return from the injured list last Tuesday, giving up one run in five innings against the Colorado Rockies, but was left with a no-decision for his efforts. The Mets ended up winning that game 3-2. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Merrill Kelly (2-5, 4.84 ERA). Kelly delivered a quality start last Wednesday, giving up two runs in six innings against the San Francisco Giants, but was stuck with a no-decision. Arizona ended up losing the game 5-4.

The Mets swept a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Citi Field earlier this month.

The Mets haven’t been to Chase Field in exactly two years when they dropped two out of three against the Diamondbacks from May 31-June 2 of 2019.

The Mets haven’t won a series in Arizona since 2014.

deGrom faced the Diamondbacks at Citi Field on May 9, allowing one run in five innings to pick up his third win of the year.

Kelly faced the Mets at Citi Field on May 8, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings to suffer his third loss of the season.

Kevin Pillar, Pete Alonso and Seth Lugo have been activated from the injured list. Khalil Lee, Patrick Mazeika and Sean Reid-Foley were optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for them on the active roster.

Sam McWilliams has been designated for assignment to make room for Lugo on the 40-man roster.

The Mets have purchased the contract of outfielder Mason Williams from AAA Syracuse. Cameron Maybin was designated for assignment to make room for Williams on the active and 40-man roster.

Williams will start in his Mets’ debut today, batting eighth and starting in center field.

Alonso is back in the Mets’ lineup in his return from the IL, batting third and starting at first base.

Diamondbacks’ hitters are 6 for 60 (.101 batting average) with three doubles and two RBI’s against deGrom.

This is the Mets’ final game in the month of May. The Mets have gone 16-9 so far over their first 25 games in May.

