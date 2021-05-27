After last night’s game was postponed due to rain, the New York Mets (22-20) will wrap up their scheduled series with the Colorado Rockies (19-30) with a doubleheader. The games will be scheduled for seven innings each as part of the 2021 health and safety protocols. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field with the second game scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

The opener will feature yesterday’s scheduled pitching matchup of right-handers Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) and German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA). Stroman pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead after he left the game. The Mets ended up winning 6-5 in 12 innings. Marquez dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his second consecutive win.

The second game will feature lefty Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 7.32 ERA) squaring off with Rockies’ righty Antonio Senzatella (1-4, 5.01 ERA). Lucchesi had his best outing as a Met last Saturday, allowing one hit over four scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins, but was not a factor in the decision in a game the Mets ended up losing 3-1. Senzatella pitched well against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Saturday, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings, but received a no-decision for his effort. The Rockies ended up winning that game 7-6.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

Stroman’s best start of the season came on April 18 against the Rockies, when he allowed one run in eight innings of work to pick up his third win of the year.

Marquez faced the Mets on April 17 at Coors Field, allowing two runs in seven innings to win the nightcap of a doubleheader with a complete-game performance.

Lucchesi faced the Rockies at Coors Field on April 17, giving up three runs in three innings to suffer his first loss of the year.

Senzatella faced the Mets at Coors Field on April 18, giving up two runs (one earned) in six innings to suffer a loss squaring off with Stroman.

Billy McKinney, who the Mets acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last night, is in the starting lineup today. McKinney will bat cleanup and start in right field.

Dominic Smith is out of the Game 1 lineup after suffering a knee contusion sliding into home plate on Tuesday night. The Mets have said he is available off the bench and could be in the starting lineup for Game 2.

Rockies’ hitters are 10 for 58 (.099 BA) with two doubles and one RBI against Stroman.

Jonathan Villar is 4 for 10 with two doubles and an RBI against Marquez.

Trevor Story (7 for 23, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Charlie Blackmon (6 for 20, 2 RBI) and Garrett Hampson (5 for 15, 2B, HR, RBI) have had good numbers against Lucchesi in the past.

These are the final games of the season series between the Mets and Rockies. New York has won three of the first five meetings to this point.

