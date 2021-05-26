The return of Jacob deGrom brought some positive vibes to the New York Mets (22-20), who are still dealing with plenty of injury issues at this point. deGrom was solid in his return, allowing one run in five innings of work as the Mets topped the Colorado Rockies (19-30) 3-1 to snap a three-game losing skid. The two teams have split the first two games of this four-game set and will look to grab another win tonight at Citi Field. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.75 ERA) will take the bump for the Mets tonight. Stroman pitched well against the Miami Marlins last Friday, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead after he left the game. The Mets ended up winning 6-5 in 12 innings. The Rockies will counter with righty German Marquez (3-4, 4.82 ERA). Marquez dominated the Arizona Diamondbacks last Friday, tossing seven shutout innings to pick up his second consecutive win.

Stroman’s best start of the season came on April 18 against the Rockies, when he allowed one run in eight innings of work to pick up his third win of the year.

Marquez faced the Mets on April 17 at Coors Field, allowing two runs in seven innings to win the nightcap of a doubleheader with a complete-game performance.

Billy McKinney, who the Mets acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last night, is in the starting lineup today. McKinney will bat cleanup and start in right field.

Dominic Smith will get the night off. Brandon Drury will start in left field and bat sixth.

Joneshwy Fargas was placed on the 10-day injured list to make room for McKinney on the active roster.

Rockies’ hitters are 10 for 58 (.099 BA) with two doubles and one RBI against Stroman.

