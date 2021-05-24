The New York Mets (21-19) are back home after a disappointing 3-6 road trip but closed with a solid 3-3 stretch last week against National League East foes in Atlanta and Miami. That run came despite losing six players to the injured list, including four key offensive players, allowing the team to showcase some grit as they try to stay afloat until some of their injured stars start to return. Coming back to Citi Field will help as the Mets open up a seven-game homestand tonight against the Colorado Rockies (18-29). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-3, 4.97 ERA) is set to start for the Mets tonight. Peterson cruised through four innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday before unraveling in the fifth, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up losing that game 5-4 when Ronald Acuna Jr hit a walk-off homer for the Braves. The Rockies will counter with lefty Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.96 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Gomber pitched very well last Tuesday, giving up one run in six innings against the San Diego Padres, but was stuck with a tough no-decision after the Rockies lost 2-1 in 10 innings.

The Mets won two out of three against the Rockies at Coors Field when the teams met last month.

This is the Rockies’ first trip to Citi Field since June of 2019, when the Mets won two out of three from June 7-9.

Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.

James McCann will start at first base for the first time ever as the Mets try desperately to generate more offense with five starters out. He will bat third.

Jose Peraza is back in the starting lineup after sitting each of the past two days after getting hit in the right calf on Friday night. He will man second base and hit sixth.

The Rockies are just 2-17 on the road so far this season.

