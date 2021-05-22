No many hits the New York Mets (21-17) take on the injury front they seem to find a way to keep on winning. The latest blow saw Pete Alonso and Tommy Hunter land on the injured list, raising the tallied of Mets on the shelf to 16, but rookies like Khalil Lee stepped up again as the Mets topped the Miami Marlins (20-24) 6-5 in 12 innings. The Mets will look to secure a second straight win as they continue their series with the Marlins this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend set is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (1-3, 9.19 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets today. Lucchesi’s last appearance came last Saturday when he was tagged for four runs in 1.2 innings to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (1-3, 3.12 ERA). Lopez picked up his first win of the season on Sunday, allowing two runs in five innings to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi has made one career start against the Marlins, giving up one run in 6.1 innings back in 2019 to pick up a win.

Lopez is 2-2 with a 5.27 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

Jose Peraza is out of the starting lineup due to calf tightness after being hit by a pitch but is available off the bench. Wilfredo Tovar will start at second base and bat sixth.

Jordan Yamamoto has been added to the Mets’ active roster to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Jake Hager was designated for assignment to make room for Yamamoto on the active roster and clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Stephen Tarpley, who was returned to Syracuse off the COVID IL.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 5/22/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins