The New York Mets (10-11) finally saw their bats break out in a game they absolutely had to win on Saturday night. Four early runs gave the Mets an early cushion that Taijuan Walker gave away in the sixth inning, but a key ninth-inning home run from Michael Confort helped the Mets top the Philadelphia Phillies (13-14) 5-4. The National League East rivals have split the first two games of this weekend series and will look to secure the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the nationally televised game is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

The Mets will send lefty David Peterson (1-3, 5.59 ERA) to the mound tonight. Peterson had a bounce-back performance in his last start, allowing two runs in six innings against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when the Mets scored only one run in support of him. The Phillies will counter with right-hander Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.58 ERA). Eflin was hit hard in his last start, giving up five runs in 6.2 innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Peterson is 1-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

Eflin is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo (bruised left index finger) and J.D. Davis (sprained left hand) are out of the lineup tonight after leaving last night’s game with injuries. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat sixth while Jonathan Villar will celebrate his birthday by starting at third base and hitting seventh.

Rhys Hoskins is 5 for 8 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI’s in his career against Peterson.

Conforto is 7 for 26 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI’s in his career against Eflin.

