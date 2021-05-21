Despite an alarming pace of injuries, the New York Mets (20-17) are still hanging on to first place in the National League East. The Mets managed to win two out of three in Atlanta for the first time since 2017, a solid recovery after starting this nine-game road trip by getting swept in Tampa Bay. Next up is a return to Florida as the Mets wrap up the trip with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (20-23). First pitch for the opener of this weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

The Mets will send one of their two healthy starters, right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-4, 2.72 ERA), to the mound tonight. Stroman got beaten up by the Rays in Tampa Bay on Sunday, giving up five runs in six innings to suffer his fourth loss of the season. Miami will counter with righty John Curtiss (2-1, 3.15 ERA). Curtiss last pitched on Tuesday, allowing two runs in two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, and will serve as an opener tonight.

The Mets are 1-1 against the Marlins this season after splitting a rain-shortened weekend series at Citi Field back in April.

The Mets won all three of their games in Miami in 2020 although they did lose a “road game” at Citi Field where the Marlins served as the home team.

Stroman made a start against the Marlins on April 11, tossing just seven pitches before the game was suspended due to rain.

Corey Dickerson is batting .424 (15 for 33) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI’s in his career against Stroman.

Pete Alonso has been placed on the injured list with a sprained right hand retroactive to May 19. Brandon Drury has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take his place on the active roster and Daniel Zamora was designated for assignment to make room for Drury on the 40-man roster.

Tommy Hunter has been placed on the injured list retroactive to May 19 with lower back pain. Yennsy Diaz, who the Mets acquired from Toronto in the Steven Matz trade, has been recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Hunter’s place on the active roster.

Drury will make his Mets’ debut tonight and start at first base. He will bat seventh.

