The injury bug is no joke for the New York Mets (20-16), who sent out the equivalent of a spring training lineup against the Atlanta Braves (19-23) last night. The replacements did their job, helping the Mets secure a 4-3 win to pick up the team’s first series victory in Atlanta since 2017. The Mets will look to break out the brooms and complete a series sweep of the Braves tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

Left-hander David Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson pitched well in his last start, allowing two runs in 7.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but he didn’t factor in the decision after the Mets lost 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (2-2, 5.08 ERA). Morton’s last start came last Thursday when he allowed three runs in 4.2 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he did not factor in the decision. Atlanta ended up losing the game 8-4.

Peterson went 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Braves last season.

Morton is 1-3 with a 3.78 ERA in nine career appearances, including eight starts, against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since he was a member of the Houston Astros in 2017.

Cameron Maybin has been called up from AAA Syracuse and is in the Mets’ starting lineup, batting third and playing left field.

Pete Alonso will get the day off. Dominic Smith will make his first start of the season at first base and bat cleanup.

James McCann is back in the lineup after sitting out the first two games of this series in favor of Tomas Nido. He will hit fifth.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 18 with left-side tightness. Mets’ manager Luis Rojas said the move was precautionary to try and figure out why he is having tightness despite a clean MRI.

Austin Riley is 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles against Peterson.

Maybin is 3 for 6 with a double against Morton.

The Mets are bidding to sweep a series of three or more games in Atlanta for the first time since April of 2016, the final year the Braves played at Turner Field.

