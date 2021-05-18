The injury woes keep coming for the New York Mets (19-16), who lost Taijuan Walker to side tightness and saw Kevin Pillar get hit in the face with a pitch last night. The Mets were able to pick up a big win, topping the Atlanta Braves (19-22) 3-1 to snap a three-game skid, a positive development on a rough night. The shorthanded team will look to score another win against the Braves tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this series is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

The Mets will use right-hander Miguel Castro (0-1, 3.38 ERA) as an opener tonight. Castro last pitched on Friday night, giving up the winning run in the ninth inning to lose to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Braves will counter with lefty Tucker Davidson (0-1, 10.80 ERA in 2020). This game will mark Davidson’s 2021 debut and just his second ever start as a big leaguer.

Pre-Game Notes:

Castro has a 1.69 ERA in four career appearances against the Braves.

This will mark Castro’s second appearance as an opener this season. Castro tossed a scoreless first inning as the opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 5 in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

The Mets have never faced Davidson before.

Kevin Pillar (multiple nasal fractures) is on the 10-day injured list. Infielder Wilfredo Tovar was recalled from AAA Syracuse to take Pillar’s place on the active roster and catcher Deivy Grullon was designated for assignment to make room for Tovar on the 40-man roster.

Tovar will be making his first appearance with the Mets since 2014.

Tomas Nido will catch for the second straight day and bat fifth as he appears to be earning more playing time at the expense of James McCann.

Marcell Ozuna has a three-run homer in his lone at-bat against Castro.

