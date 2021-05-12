It may not have been pretty last night but the important thing for the New York Mets (17-13) was that they found a way to win their sixth straight game. Trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning, the Mets rallied to score twice thanks to a clutch hit from Dominic Smith and more magic from Patrick Mazeika to defeat the Baltimore Orioles (16-20) 3-2. The Mets will look to wrap up their five-game homestand by completing a two-game sweep of the Orioles this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee affair is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Righty Taijuan Walker (2-1, 2.38 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets this afternoon. Walker was dominant against the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, allowing one run in seven innings to pick up his second win of the season. The Orioles will counter with former Mets’ phenom Matt Harvey (3-2, 3.60 ERA) as he looks to resurrect his career. Harvey had a tough time against the Boston Red Sox last Friday, giving up four runs in four innings of work to suffer the loss.

Pre-Game Notes:

This is Harvey’s first start against the Mets since the franchise released him in 2018.

Walker is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA in six career starts against the Orioles.

Jeff McNeil (leg cramps) is out of the Mets’ lineup after exiting yesterday’s game early. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh while Jonathan Villar moves up to the leadoff spot.

Dominic Smith is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting last night off. He will start in left field and bat fifth.

James McCann will get the day game after a night game off. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.

Villar is 3 for 12 with a double, home run and three RBI’s in his career against Harvey.

This is the final game of the Mets’ five-game homestand. New York has won the first four games of it and is in a position to sweep the homestand.

