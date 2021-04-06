Opening Day didn’t go as planned for the New York Mets (0-1), who picked up where 2020 left off with a bad collapse. Jacob deGrom threw six shutout innings for the Mets but was pulled by Luis Rojas after just 77 pitches with a 2-0 lead, a move that backfired when the Philadelphia Phillies (4-0) scored five runs against Trevor May and Aaron Loup in the eighth inning to steal a win. The Mets will look to shake off the brutal loss and get in the win column for the first time in 2021 as they continue their three-game set with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (10-13, 3.22 ERA in 2019) to the mound this evening. Stroman will be making his first start in a year and a half after opting out of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Phillies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (1-2, 7.22 ERA in 2020), who spent last season as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Stroman is 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts, against the Phillies.

Anderson is 2-3 with a 4.58 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.

Dominic Smith is in the Mets’ lineup tonight after sitting out the opener against lefty Matt Moore. Smith will start in left field and bat fifth.

Matt Joyce is 4 for 11 with a double and a home run in his career against Stroman.

Michael Conforto has three home runs in 13 at-bats against Anderson.

