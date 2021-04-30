The New York Mets (9-10) have a major problem on offense right now. The lineup has been anemic for the Mets, who allowed just three runs in two days to the Boston Red Sox and lost both games, something that should be very difficult to accomplish. The Mets will look to wake up their bats as they begin a seven-game road trip tonight against the Philadelphia Phillies (12-13). First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The Mets will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (3-1, 2.25 ERA) to the mound today. Stroman had his worst start of the season last Saturday, giving up five runs (four earned) in four innings to lose to the Washington Nationals. The Phillies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.48 ERA). Anderson got shelled by the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, giving up six runs in 3.2 innings to lose at Coors Field.

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 4-2 against the Phillies so far this season, including a 1-2 mark at Citizen’s Bank Park in their first series of the season.

The Mets swept a rain-shortened three-game set with the Phillies the last time these teams met in mid-April.

Stroman is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts against the Phillies this season.

Anderson is 0-1 with a 4.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets have recalled lefty Daniel Zamora from the alternate site to add another lefty to the bullpen. Jose Peraza was demoted to the alternate site to make room for Zamora on the active roster.

Matt Joyce is 5 for 15 with a double and a home run against Stroman in his career.

Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto have combined for 5 home runs and nine RBI’s against Anderson.

