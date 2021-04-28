Finding offense has been an issue for the New York Mets (9-9) for most of the season and last night was no exception. Despite allowing only two runs to the high-flying Boston Red Sox (15-9), the Mets lost because they scored only one run of their own. The Mets will now look to secure a series split against the Red Sox as they wrap up their brief two-game set tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (2-1, 0.31 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom is coming off the best start of his career last Friday, a complete game two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts against the Washington Nationals. Boston will counter with righty Nick Pivetta (2-0, 3.48 ERA). Pivetta pitched well against the Seattle Mariners last Thursday, allowing two runs in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Red Sox ended up losing the game 7-3 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

deGrom is 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox.

Pivetta is 3-2 with a 6.08 ERA in eight career appearances, including seven starts, against the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo (hip) is back in the Mets’ lineup after sitting out yesterday. Nimmo will start in center field and bat leadoff.

Hunter Renfroe is 3 for 9 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs in his career against deGrom.

Jeff McNeil (4 for 8, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Jose Peraza (4 for 8, 2 2B) and Dominic Smith (4 for 9, 2B, HR, RBI) have had success against Pivetta in the past.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game homestand. The Mets are 2-2 over the first four games.

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: 4/28/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets