Defense and clutch hitting have been issues for the New York Mets (8-8) in the early going and yesterday’s game was a perfect example of those flaws. The Mets got a sloppy defensive play from Michael Conforto in the first inning to set up some runs and more defensive mistakes helped the Washington Nationals (8-10) jump all over Marcus Stroman in a 7-1 win. The two teams have split the first two games of this weekend set and will look to secure a series victory in the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-1, 3.21 ERA) to the mound today. Walker suffered his first loss of the season on Tuesday, giving up three runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings to fall to the Chicago Cubs after a key error from J.D. Davis set a disastrous fourth inning in motion. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (0-2, 10.95 ERA). Corbin delivered his best start of the season on Tuesday, tossing six shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. Washington ended up winning the game 3-2.

Walker has faced the Nationals once in his career, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against them back in 2017 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Corbin is 4-6 with a 4.25 ERA in his career against the Mets.

Dominic Smith and Jeff McNeil will sit today with a lefty on the mound. Brandon Nimmo will shift over to left field and bat leadoff while Jonathan Villar starts at second base and hits seventh.

Albert Almora Jr will finally make his first start as a Met today. Almora will man center field and bat eighth.

Alex Avila is 4 for 7 with two home runs and six RBI’s against Walker.

Michael Conforto (9 for 25, 2B, 5 HR, 12 RBI) and J.D. Davis (7 for 26, 3 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI) have hit Corbin well in their careers.

