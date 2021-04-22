Wrigley Field hasn’t been a very friendly place for the New York Mets (7-6) over the years and 2021 has been no exception. The Mets’ defense has let them down against the Chicago Cubs (8-9), who have won the first two games of this series, including last night’s 16-4 blowout. With the chance to get their first series victory at Wrigley Field since 2013 gone, the Mets will look to avoid getting swept as they wrap up their six-game road trip against the Cubs tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The Mets will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to the bump for his second start of the season. Lucchesi had a rough start at Coors Field on Saturday, giving up three runs in three innings to suffer his first loss of the year. Chicago will counter with righty Trevor Williams (2-1, 5.02 ERA). Williams picked up his second win of the season last Saturday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Atlanta Braves.

Luis Guillorme leads off for the Mets tonight as they take on the Cubs from Wrigley. pic.twitter.com/zZJb6XZRo1 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 22, 2021

Lucchesi is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

Williams is 3-1 with a 2.42 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo remains out of the Mets’ lineup with a sore right hip but should be available off the bench. Kevin Pillar will start in center field and bat eighth.

J.D. Davis, whose defense has cost the Mets in each of the past two games, is out of the lineup tonight. Luis Guillorme will start at third base and bat leadoff.

Jeff McNeill will get the night off. Jonathan Villar will start at second base and bat seventh.

The Mets optioned righty Trevor Hildenberger to the alternate site after last night’s game. Sean Reid-Foley, one of the players the Mets acquired from Toronto in the Steven Matz trade, has been recalled to provide a fresh arm to the bullpen.

Javier Baez (5 for 6, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI) and David Bote (4 for 5, 2 2B) have strong numbers against Lucchesi.

Michael Conforto is 4 for 11 with a double and a homer against Williams in his career.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current six-game road trip. The Mets are 2-3 over the first five games with both wins coming in Colorado.

