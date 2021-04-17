The New York Mets (5-3) may be in first place in the National League East but they simply haven’t had many chances to play baseball. Seven of the Mets’ first 15 scheduled games have been postponed, including the last two games due to weather. The Mets are set to get back on the field today as they play a doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies (3-10) to make up for yesterday’s snowout. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. at Coors Field with the nightcap slated to begin no earlier than 8:10 p.m.

The 2020 season was an interesting one for the Rockies, who started red hot at 11-3 but quickly faded to a 26-34 finish, good for fourth place in the National League West and 17 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado then proceeded to basically sit out the offseason, not signing a single external free agent until just before Opening Day, and trading franchise icon Nolan Arenado for pennies on the dollar before he could opt-out at the end of the season. The Rockies do still have Trevor Story, but he is set to be a free agent at the end of the year and will be leaving Colorado sooner or later, so this is a team that is poised for plenty of losses on the year.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was brilliant in his last start, allowing one run in eight innings and striking out 14 against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, but was stuck with a brutal loss when the Mets’ offense couldn’t score for him. The Rockies will counter with righty Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 3.60 ERA). Gonzalez pitched well in his last start, giving up one run in five innings against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday, but was stuck with a no-decision as the Rockies ended up losing 4-3.

Game 2 will see lefty Joey Lucchesi (0-0, 0.00 ERA) make his first start for the Mets. Lucchesi last pitched on April 7, tossing two shutout innings of relief against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Rockies will send out righty German Marquez (0-1, 4.02 ERA) in that game. Marquez pitched well against the Giants on Sunday, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a loss when Colorado was shut out in a 4-0 loss.

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets and Rockies last met in 2019 with New York going 4-2 against Colorado.

The Mets’ last trip to Coors Field came in September of 2019, with the Mets winning two out of three against the Rockies.

The Mets have activated third baseman J.D. Davis from the injured list. Jose Peraza was sent to the alternate site to make room for Davis on the active roster.

Lefty Stephen Tarpley is the 27th man for today’s doubleheader for the Mets.

deGrom is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

deGrom is 27-13 with a 1.87 ERA in 60 career starts during day games.

Gonzalez has never faced the Mets before.

Lucchesi, who has plenty of familiarity with the Rockies from his days with the San Diego Padres, is 2-3 with a 4.34 ERA in nine career starts against them.

Marquez is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2018.

Story is 7 for 22 with two doubles, two home runs, and 4 RBI’s against Lucchesi.

Jonathan Villar is 4 for 7 with two doubles and an RBI against Marquez.

This will be the Mets’ second doubleheader of the week. The Mets swept a pair from the Phillies on Tuesday at Citi Field.

According to the health and safety rules for this season, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

