This week has been a very successful one for the New York Mets (5-3), who have rebounded from a sluggish start to the season with some brilliant baseball. The Mets have won the first three games of their four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6), including a 5-1 victory last night, and are looking to break out the broom to complete a series sweep this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the bump today. deGrom was spectacular against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, allowing one run in eight innings while striking out 14, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets couldn’t score a single run in support of him. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA). Eflin had a rough start against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, allowing four runs in six innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. Philadelphia ended up losing 5-4.

Weather could be a factor today since the forecast calls for rain. There may, however, be a small window for this game to get played before the really heavy rain arrives later this afternoon.

deGrom faced the Phillies on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings, but was stuck with a no-decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew his 2-0 lead in the eighth inning.

Eflin is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

James McCann will get the day off. Tomas Nido will catch today and bat eighth.

Bryce Harper (11 for 39, 2 2B, 2 HR) and Andrew Knapp (4 for 9, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.

Michael Conforto is 7 for 26 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI’s in his career against Eflin.

deGrom is 27-13 with a 1.87 ERA in 60 career starts during day games.

This will be the final game of the Mets’ abbreviated six-game homestand. The Mets are 4-1 over the first five.

