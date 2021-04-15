This week has been a very successful one for the New York Mets (5-3), who have rebounded from a sluggish start to the season with some brilliant baseball. The Mets have won the first three games of their four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-6), including a 5-1 victory last night, and are looking to break out the broom to complete a series sweep this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-1, 0.64 ERA), to the bump today. deGrom was spectacular against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, allowing one run in eight innings while striking out 14, but was stuck with a loss when the Mets couldn’t score a single run in support of him. The Phillies will counter with righty Zach Eflin (0-0, 3.46 ERA). Eflin had a rough start against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday, allowing four runs in six innings, but wasn’t a factor in the decision. Philadelphia ended up losing 5-4.
New York Mets Lineup:
Pre-Game Notes:
- Weather could be a factor today since the forecast calls for rain. There may, however, be a small window for this game to get played before the really heavy rain arrives later this afternoon.
- deGrom faced the Phillies on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings, but was stuck with a no-decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew his 2-0 lead in the eighth inning.
- Eflin is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.
- James McCann will get the day off. Tomas Nido will catch today and bat eighth.
- Bryce Harper (11 for 39, 2 2B, 2 HR) and Andrew Knapp (4 for 9, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 2 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.
- Michael Conforto is 7 for 26 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI’s in his career against Eflin.
- deGrom is 27-13 with a 1.87 ERA in 60 career starts during day games.
- This will be the final game of the Mets’ abbreviated six-game homestand. The Mets are 4-1 over the first five.
