Sweeping doubleheaders isn’t an easy task, but the New York Mets (4-3) found a way to do that yesterday. The Mets needed some extra-inning magic to win the opener before a brilliant pitching performance from Marcus Stroman helped them beat the Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) in the nightcap. The wins also put the Mets into first place in the National League East, a spot they will look to maintain as they continue their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send left-hander David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Peterson was roughed up by the Phillies in his last start, allowing six runs in 4+ innings last Wednesday to suffer the loss. Philadelphia will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.31 ERA). Wheeler had a tough time in his last start, allowing three runs in 4.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Saturday to suffer his first loss of the year.

Pre-Game Notes:

Wheeler went 3-0 with a 3.54 ERA in three starts against the Mets last season.

Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after sitting out of the nightcap following X-Rays after he was hit by a pitch from Jose Alvarado. Conforto will start in right field and bat sixth.

Rhys Hoskins (4 for 5, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Bryce Harper (3 for 5, 2B) and Alec Bohm (1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI) have torched Peterson in small sample sizes.

