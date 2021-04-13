The New York Mets (2-3) just can’t catch a break. The MLB season is now 12 days old and the Mets have played just five games thanks to a series of postponements and rainouts, leaving them with plenty of games to make up. One of those will come today as the Mets open their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies (6-3) with a doubleheader this afternoon after yesterday’s opener was washed out. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field while Game 2 won’t start before 7:10 p.m.

Game 1 will see the Mets start right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00 ERA), who made his Mets’ debut last Thursday by allowing two runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins. Walker received a no-decision in the contest as the Mets eventually walked off with a win in controversial fashion. The Phillies will counter with righty Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA), whose only start this season came last Tuesday against the Mets. Anderson gave up two runs in five innings to suffer the loss.

The nightcap will see the Mets go back to right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.42 ERA), who tossed just seven pitches on Sunday against the Miami Marlins in a game that should have never been started. Philadelphia will counter with its ace, righty Aaron Nola (0-0, 2.53 ERA). Nola’s last start came against the Mets last Wednesday, where he allowed one run in four innings before being chased due to a high pitch count. The Phillies ended up winning the game 8-2.

This will be the first doubleheader of the season for both teams. According to the health and safety rules, both contests will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Mets will go with the same lineup configuration they intended to use last night for the opener.

Walker has faced the Phillies once in his career, allowing one run in six innings to earn a win.

Stroman faced the Phillies in Philadelphia a week ago, allowing one run in six innings to earn his first win of the season.

Didi Gregorius (3 for 9, 2B, RBI) and Ronald Torreyes (3 for 3, 2 2B, RBI) have had success against Walker before.

Brandon Nimmo (3 for 8, 2B, HR, RBI) and Jose Peraza (6 for 21, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) have good numbers against Anderson, while Michael Conforto has homered three times against him.

Jean Segura (5 for 16), Gregorius (9 for 34, 2 2B, 3B, HR, 5 RBI) and Matt Joyce (4 for 12, 2B, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Stroman.

Dominic Smith (9 for 29, 6 2B, HR, 4 RBI) and Pete Alonso (6 for 22, 3 HR, 5 RBI) have fared well against Nola in the past.

