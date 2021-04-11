For all the talk of change surrounding the New York Mets (2-3), Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins (2-5) offered a bad case of the Same Old Mets vibes. Jacob deGrom was brilliant, allowing one run over eight innings and tied his career-high with 14 strikeouts, but the Mets still managed to stick him with a loss by getting shutout against the Marlins. The two teams have now split the first two games of their weekend set and will look to secure the rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field, although bad weather will likely lead to a delay.

The Mets will send right-hander Marcus Stroman (1-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Stroman picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday, allowing one run in six innings to beat the Philadelphia Phillies. Miami will counter with righty John Curtiss (0-0, 6.75 ERA), who should function as an opener for a bullpen day. Curtiss last pitched on Wednesday, tossing two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Stroman has never faced the Marlins before.

Curtiss has made one career relief appearance against the Mets, allowing two runs in 2.1 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays last September.

James McCann will get his first day off of the season. Tomas Nido will make his 2021 debut behind the plate and bat eighth.

The slumping Michael Conforto has been dropped from third to sixth in the Mets’ batting order. Dominic Smith slides up to the three-hole while Jeff McNeil jumps from seventh to fifth.

Corey Dickerson is the only Marlin with extensive experience against Stroman, batting .424 (14 for 33) with five doubles, two home runs and six RBI’s against him.

The start of this game should almost certainly be delayed by rain. Both teams are hoping to play this afternoon when a window of opportunity to get the game in should present itself according to the forecast.

