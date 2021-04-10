It may have been a bit controversial, but the New York Mets (2-2) picked up a win in their home opener on Thursday afternoon. Michael Conforto may have leaned into a pitch to plate the winning run, but the call was missed by home plate umpire Ron Kulpa, allowing the Mets to steal a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins (1-6). No one will apologize for wins in Major League Baseball and the Mets will look to secure their first series victory of the season as they continue their three-game set with Miami this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their ace, right-hander Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was brilliant for the Mets on Opening Day, tossing six shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, but he was pulled after just 77 pitches due to a 10-day layoff. The Mets then proceeded to blow the lead for deGrom in a 5-3 loss, handing him yet another no-decision. Miami will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (0-1, 4.50 ERA). Rogers lasted just four innings in his first start, giving up three runs (two earned) against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to suffer the loss.

deGrom is 10-8 with a 3.00 ERA in 26 career starts against the Marlins.

Rogers, who made his big league debut at Citi Field last August, went 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts against the Mets in 2020.

J.D. Davis is still out of the lineup after getting hit on the hand with a pitch in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Jonathan Villar will start again at third base and bat eighth.

Jon Berti (6 for 19, 3 2B, HR, 3 RBI) and Jesus Aguilar (4 for 12, 2B, HR, 3 RBI) have good numbers against deGrom.

Jeff McNeil has a pair of doubles in four at-bats against Rogers.

deGrom is 27-12 with a 1.88 ERA in 59 career starts during the day.

