Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Player Review: Marcus Stroman

2020 Stats: None

Story: Marcus Stroman entered 2020 looking to make a statement for the Mets in his walk year. The pandemic delayed that quest until summer, where Stroman was expected to be the Mets’ no. 2 starter after Noah Syndergaard went down with Tommy John surgery. Stroman got hurt towards the tail end of summer camp, suffering a calf strain after getting hit with a comebacker during an intrasquad game, and spent the beginning of the year rehabbing the injury. Just as it appeared that a return was close Stroman surprised the Mets by opting out of the season due to concerns over contracting the coronavirus, citing the team’s upcoming trip to Miami as a primary example.

Grade: Incomplete

Stroman never pitched in 2020 so he didn’t earn a grade. The Mets certainly never recovered from losing his services in the starting rotation.

Contract Status: Accepted Qualifying Offer (Will Earn $18.9 Million in 2021)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: No. 2 or No. 3 Starter

The Mets extended Stroman a qualifying offer prior to the start of free agency and he pulled a slight surprise by accepting it. Stroman bypassed the opportunity to secure a guaranteed multi-year deal on the open market to bet on himself for a bounceback year, citing the excitement he got from watching Steve Cohen’s introductory press conference as a factor in the decision. The Mets will be thrilled with this choice since they desparately needed more starting pitching behind Jacob deGrom so Stroman’s return will be a big help going forward.

