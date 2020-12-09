Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Hunter Strickland.

Player Review: Hunter Strickland

2020 Stats: 4 Appearances, 3.1 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 4:1 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: Hunter Strickland began spring training with the Washington Nationals and was released on March 14, shortly after baseball shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mets quickly signed Strickland after the transaction freeze was lifted, inviting him to summer camp on a minor league deal. Strickland made the Opening Day roster but didn’t pitch well out of the gate, giving up runs in two of his first three appearances. The Mets designated Strickland for assignment on July 30 and he opted to remain at the alternate site after clearing waivers. Strickland was added back to the bullpen in late August, making one more appearance before getting waived again the following day.

Grade: D

Strickland was a disappointment given his big league experience but it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the volatility of relief pitching.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2021 Role: None

Strickland elected to become a free agent in October and will look to latch on somewhere else to continue his big league career. The Mets will also look elsewhere to try and find depth arms for their bullpen on minor league contracts.

