Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We conclude the series today with a look at relief pitcher Daniel Zamora.

Player Review: Daniel Zamora

2020 Stats: None

Story: After making 17 appearances for the Mets in 2019, Daniel Zamora entered spring training looking to compete for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The pandemic delayed the start of the season but the Mets opted to put Zamora in their player pool for the season. Zamora failed to make the Opening Day roster but was recalled on July 30, spending a week in the bullpen without making an appearance. The Mets sent Zamora down to the alternate site on August 7 and he remained there for the rest of the season, getting bypassed on multiple occasions despite holding a 40-man roster spot.

Grade: None

Zamora never pitched so he didn’t qualify for a grade.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Minor League Reliever

The Mets held on to Zamora, who still has a minor league option left, to provide themselves with some bullpen depth in the minor leagues. Zamora is also the only lefty reliever on the Mets’ 40-man roster with big-league experience, giving him a shot at the Opening Day roster if the team can’t find a suitable lefty for the unit in free agency. It seems unlikely that the Mets won’t add someone but Zamora will likely spend time with the big club in 2021 due to injuries and the natural volatility of big-league bullpens.

Stay tuned for more offseason coverage here at Metstradamus!

Related

View the original article on Metstradamus: Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Daniel Zamora