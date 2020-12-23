If you’re still shopping for that New York Mets fan on your Christmas list here’s an easy suggestion. Buy a copy of The Captain, Anthony DiComo’s memoir of former Mets’ third baseman David Wright. The book takes a deep dive into Wright’s life and career, featuring an interesting look at how he grew up in Norfolk as a Mets fan, Wright’s relationships with people like his father Rhon, Joe McEwing, Carlos Beltran and Willie Randolph, how the dimensions of Citi Field impacted him, and more.

Some of the more fascinating parts of the book include Wright’s own thoughts on his efforts to deal with spinal stenosis in 2015, including the agonizing workout routine he went through just to suit up for a game. Wright also goes behind the scenes to tell the reader how he knew it was time to call it a career in 2018, offering a fascinating inside look at a guy who never really went out of his way to seek the spotlight off the field.

Check out an interview I recently did with DiComo below and be sure to pick up your copy of The Captain this holiday season!

